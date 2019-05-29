'Storm chaser’ con artists prey on homeowners after severe weather hits; here’s how you can spot their scams

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Storm damage can leave you with a long list of repairs, from your roof, gutters and siding to windows, fences and fallen trees.
Unfortunately when disasters strike, scammers try to take advantage of people when they're down.
These kind of scammers are called "storm chasers."
You should watch out for door-to-door contractors who might pressure you to make quick decisions that can cost you.
Some scammers even drive around hard-hit neighborhoods, looking for their next victim.
They say they can get started on repairs right away-- but don't take their bait.
Red flags
-If you don't have time to do research on the contractor, don't hire them.
-Use local contractors based on recommendations from people you trust.
-Get written contracts from multiple businesses.
-Don't let anyone rush you into a deal.
-Don't make large payments in advance, like half or more of the total cost.
-Consider paying with a credit card, so you have more protection for any unauthorized charges.
-There is no such thing as “FEMA certified.” FEMA doesn’t certify contractors.
-Also check their license. Electricians, HVAC contractors and plumbers have state licenses, and general and residential contractors are licensed locally.
If you think you’ve been scammed you can report it to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
