Twin seniors at Wellington High School earn valedictorian, salutatorian honors

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Their parents must be proud!
Twins Meredith and Sam Becher were both named valedictorian and salutatorian at Wellington High School.
Meredith will graduate with a 4.617 GPA and participated in basketball in swimming. Sam will finish with a 4.542 GPA and ran running cross country, track, and played basketball in high school.
The 17 year olds have already earned a degree from the Lorain County Community College and intend on continuing their college education in Massachusetts. Meredith will attend Mt. Holyoke for education and pre-law studies while Sam will go to Boston University to study business administration.
The Becher twins will graduate from Wellington High School on June 9.
