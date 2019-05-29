Twinsburg Police remind residents to get permission for on street parking ahead of graduation parties

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - “Since it is illegal to park on City streets, where do my guests park if I am having a gathering?”
Chief Christopher J. Noga with the Twinsburg Police Department addressed what he called in a Facebook post one of the most frequently asked questions.
While it is illegal to park on city streets in Twinsburg, the parking ordinances allow for the Chief of Police to grant parking permission in residential areas for special events, including graduation parties.
To get permission for one time events residents can contact the Communications Center at (330) 425-1234 within 24 hours of the event.
There will be no fee for asking for a waiver.
According to the post, parking permission will not be granted more than two times per month to a single address.
