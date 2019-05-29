Up to 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio, killing 1 man and injuring several others

CELINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Possibly nine tornadoes touched down in the western half of Ohio late Monday night. The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF3 touched down in Celina, which is northwest of Dayton.
Officials say an 81-year-old man was killed when a car was thrown into his house during the storm.
Several others were injured and dozens of homes destroyed.
The damage was widespread, making an impact from Ohio across state lines to Indiana.
According to the National Weather Service, a preliminary survey shows an EF3 tornado was confirmed in Greene County with winds near 140 miles per hour.
More tornadoes are expected to be confirmed as the surveys continue.
