2-year-old found dead in Canton home; police suspect child drowned in bathtub

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was found dead in a Canton residence this week.
Emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of Shorb NW Avenue just before 10 p.m. Tuesday for a possible drowning.
According to the police report, the child was found unresponsive by Canton firefighters.
The report stated the child presumably drowned in the bathtub.
Officers said the Stark County coroner is investigating.
