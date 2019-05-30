Akron triple-shooting likely result of ongoing neighborhood feud

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were shot in Akron and rushed to various hospitals on Wednesday night and another man was shot, possibly in retaliation, just hours later.
According to Akron Police, the triple shooting unfolded in the 400 block of Noah Avenue just after 10 p.m.
Officers arrived on scene to find three males—ages 15, 16 and 20—suffering gunshot wounds. All three suffered serious injuries, but none appear to be life-threatening.
Witnesses told police the victims were at a party on Noah Avenue when a black four-door car driven by an unknown male opened fire. The house at 404 Noah Ave. was struck by stray bullets.
Hours later, shortly after 1 a.m., police were called to another shooting nearby. They responded to a home in the 800 block of Raymond Street, where they found a 57-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The home and the 2009 Ford Escape in the driveway were also struck in the gunfire. No other injuries were reported and the victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the shootings are related to an ongoing feud between the victims on Noah Avenue and relatives of the residents on Raymond Street.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes).
Callers can remain anonymous.
