ATV rider who led troopers on a chase on Cleveland interstate loses license for 1 year (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The ATV rider who led Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase on I-480 was sentenced Thursday.
Albert Kelley, 30, lost his license until May 2020, must perform 80 hours of community service and will be on probation for one year.
On March 20, the Cleveland man failed to stop for a trooper on I-480.
Kelley continued to ride and led troopers on a brief pursuit that troopers said they ended as they approached Robinson Jones Elementary School on West 150th.
Troopers arrested Kelley several days later after tips from community members helped identify him.
