Cedar Point to partner with Prayers From Maria, plant sunflower field next to Sandusky hotel

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point and the organization Prayers From Maria are set to announce a partnership that includes a new sunflower field next to the resort’s Express Hotel.
The goal of Prayers From Maria, named after Maria McNamara, is to raise funds for children diagnosed with childhood brain tumors.
Maria was diagnosed with a terminal glioma at the age of 6. She died at 7 years old in July 2007.
The vast sunflower field Maria’s Field of Hope was planted in 2013 along I-90 in Avon.
Development in the area has jeopardized the sunflower field’s future each year, but continuing donations have kept the sunflowers in place on a temporary basis.
It is now likely, through the new collaboration, that the Field of Hope will have a more permanent location.
More information on the partnership will be detailed at a June 5 groundbreaking ceremony for the new sunflower field and a celebration of the new Frontier Festival at Cedar Point’s Express Hotel. General Manager Jason McClure and Prayers From Maria co-founders Megan and Ed McNamara will be on hand at the event.
