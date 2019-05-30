Cleveland council members to discuss profiting from electric scooters in city during Friday’s meeting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Council is expected to meet Friday morning to discuss amending legislation that would allow the city to make money from electric scooters.
The Cleveland Council’s Safety Committee will gather at 9 a.m. for the proposal involving “shared mobility devices,” which include modes of transportation like electric scooters and bikes.
Council members Kerry McCormack, Matt Zone, Anthony Brancatelli, and Joseph Jones introduced the proposed ordinance and said the use of electric devices would improve the quality of life for residents.
If passed, scooter and bike vendors would have to pay $1 per day for each device, which would support Cleveland’s Transportation Infrastructure Fund.
Electric scooters were banned from Cleveland after safety concerns surfaced following the death of a young woman who was hit by an intoxicated driver while riding in the street.
The proposal would require riders to follow and traffic rules and procedures that apply to vehicular traffic.
