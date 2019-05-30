Cleveland restaurant threatened by state over bathroom labels receives apology from liquor department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Good Company located on West 76th Street calls itself a very neighborhood friendly bar.
One of the ways the establishment tried to be welcoming to all since opening in January was by not restricting their restrooms.
Instead of having a sign that said “men” and “women" on the doors, there was an image of a toilet and a urinal on one door, and an image of just a toilet on the other.
Since they opened their doors, there was no known issue.
That ended when Good Company needed to have another inspection for their expansion.
Bar Manager Kyle Cathcart said Good company was told to label their bathrooms, or else they could lose their liquor license.
Cathcart said. “We didn’t really understand why it was an issue. We have friends and family that don’t like the classifications, don’t want the classifications of bathrooms."
Despite not wanting to, they put a "M" on the door with the urinal, and a "W" on the door with just the image of the toilet on Monday to comply with the Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that businesses must separate toilet facilities for men and women.
That change was short-lived.
Good Company posted a celebratory update on their social media pages saying:
“Jim Canepa the Superintendent of the Liquor Department just called us to personally apologize for the restrooms. He said as far as he sees it we were complying with the law by having two available restrooms. As long as they are labeled as restrooms he doesn’t see the need to assign gender to them. Thank you for everyone’s support!”
That post was also accompanied by a video of the "M" and "W" being erased and painted away:
