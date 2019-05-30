Crew caught using Cleveland Water Department equipment during private construction job

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words.
A picture obtained by 19 News shows a city worker saving a homeowner thousands of dollars. He is using a clearly-marked city of Cleveland Water Department backhoe to do sewer work at a private home. Not water department work, sewer work.
The backhoe was brought to the site on city trucks by workers that the water department confirmed were on the clock. So, if you have Cleveland Water, you’re paying for this job.
“It was the water department and they were fixing the sewer. Yeah, but the other guy came, he said, they did it illegally. Really? He reported it to the water department.” said Ricky Williams, who lives in the home and witnessed the entire situation as one contractor confronted the one doing the illegal work and took the picture.
It caused the job to be abruptly stopped. The sewer was not repaired and still backs up.
There is more.
The utilities were never marked, said Williams.
Marking them is proper procedure for any dig. He also says there were no permits posted, but there is another overriding question that is unanswered.
The picture was taken on March 1. To date, no one has been disciplined. That’s all of March, April, and May.
A water department statement says, in part, “The incident is currently under investigation and each of the employees will be subject to the City of Cleveland’s disciplinary process.”
The water department identified the employees as supervisor William Hunter and pipe repairman Mike Henson.
As for the three-month delay in discipline, the water department’s statement said ,"As all employees are entitled to due process, we cannot comment further on any potential disciplinary action at this time.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.