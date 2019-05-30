Father of boy hit by suspected hit-skip driver at Willowick bus stop protests at her court hearing

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The initial court appearance for a driver accused of hitting two children stepping off a Willowick school bus before fleeing from the scene was held Thursday morning.
The attorney for 18-year-old Daila Wilson entered a not guilty plea on her behalf during the arraignment at Willoughby Municipal Court.
Scott Raymond, the father of a child allegedly hit by Wilson, was at the courthouse Thursday morning along with several other people standing outside with signs. The group was there to demand tougher penalties for drivers involved in similar incident.
Wilson is accused of crashing into two children getting off the school bus near East 300th Street and Barjode Road on May 13 and then fleeing from the scene.
Hours later, police located the Wilson’s vehicle near a Cleveland Clinic campus, where she was working. She turned herself into police the following day.
Both children were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The judge did not set a date for Wilson’s next court appearance.
If convicted on the four misdemeanor charges, Wilson faces various fines and up to six months in jail.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.