First Edgewater LIVE of 2019 postponed due to expected inclement weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks announced first Edgewater LIVE of the 2019 season is postponed because of the weather forecast.
Cleveland’s Breakfast Club was scheduled to kick off the series tonight.
However, officials have not yet said if or when the 80s rock band will take the Edgewater LIVE stage later this year.
Officials have only stated that the series will start on June 6.
The biggest beach party in Cleveland kicks off each Thursday at 4:30 p.m. with live music from the Tri-C Creative Arts Program before the week’s headlining band takes the stage at 6 p.m.
Food trucks and happy hour specials will also be on the beach from 4:30-9 p.m.
Here is the list of this year’s rotation starting with next week:
- June 6: Bronx Country | Country
- June 13: Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band | Reggae
- June 20: Front Porch Lights | Indie Rock
- June 27: Recess | Pop / Rock
- July 11: The Benjaminz | R&B / Motown
- July 18: Disco Inferno | Disco / Funk / ’70s & ‘80s
- July 25: The Cover Ups | ‘90s / Rocking Dance Party
- August 1: The Prince Project Band | Prince Tribute Band
