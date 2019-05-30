Geagua county man says All Souls Cemetery graves are in disrepair

Chardon, Ohio (WOIO) -Frustrations are mounting over the condition of graves at one local cemetery.
One man said, “You can’t even see the names on some of the tombstones.”
Now he wants action.
Rick Salcer said he comes here to All Souls Cemetery to be close to his relatives but over the years, it’s been upsetting.
“When I come out here, I come out here in a good frame of mind, but that all changes because I go right to work, I clean," Salcer said.
Salcer said that the cemetery is in poor condition and that grave sites are not being kept like they should be, tall grass, untrimmed edges and dirt are packed onto some of the stones.
He has been complaining to management for years but said there hasn’t been any improvement.
He started placing white flag markers near some of the graves so that he can clean them.
“What has been the response when you’ve complained to management?" asked 19 News reporter, Sia Nyorkor.
“Nothing. They do nothing,” Salcer said.
19 News reached out to management and was sent this statement:
“The Catholic Cemeteries Association in the Diocese of Cleveland takes great pride in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, along with all 19 cemeteries located across the eight counties we serve. At any location, we are committed to supporting all families of the deceased and take every concern to heart.”
“All Souls Cemetery has been serving the Catholic community since 1959. The remains of over 65,000 are buried across its 240 acres. In older sections of the cemetery, the grounds may shift due to heavy rain or snow coming out of the colder months.”
“We take all families concerns seriously and work to address them as quickly as possible. We strive to maintain our grounds and work until the needs of our families are met.”
Andrej Lah
Director, Catholic Cemeteries Association
Salcer said he hoped they get a better system and prays his relatives can rest in peace.
“This is for the living to come and talk to the people, and it’s also for the dead because you don’t want to desecrate their final resting place, you don’t want to do that and that’s what you have here,” Salcer said.
