Heinen’s grocery store believes Cuyahoga County’s plastic bag ban is not the solution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heinen’s is weighing in on recently passed legislation in Cuyahoga County that would ban plastic bags beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
The grocery store chain took to Facebook to acknowledge the hazard plastic is to the environment, but believes that banning single-use bags may not be the most effective solution.
“Most experts believe that paper bags have an equal or greater negative impact on the environment, so making a switch from one type of bag to another does not accomplish the overall goal of reducing the environmental impact, especially since plastic bags account for less than 1% of all plastic waste,” Heinen’s wrote.
Heinen’s also expressed concern for the costs that could come with transitioning to primarily using paper bags.
The key, Heinen’s says, would be to use reusable bags or using one bag multiple times.
