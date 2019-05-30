Maple Heights police arrest suspect accused of assaulting 88-year-old woman, fracturing her face

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Maple Heights Police Department confirmed the man wanted for allegedly physically assaulting an 88-year-old woman so severely that she was hospitalized for nearly a week is in custody.
Bedford police posted the plea for the public’s help in the search saying the alleged assault left the woman with multiple facial fractures, broken teeth and hearing loss.
The store surveillance cameras at Drug Mart on Turney Road captured clear images of the attacker.
The store manager told 19 News the victim was attacked in broad daylight near a bus stop across the street from Drug Mart on Turney Road near the Dunham Road intersection.
Maple Heights police have not yet released the man’s name because he has not officially been charged.
