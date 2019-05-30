Mentor-on-the-Lake man arrested for bank robbery

Source: Mentor Police Department
By Amber Cole | May 30, 2019 at 11:41 AM EDT - Updated May 30 at 11:41 AM

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - An arrest has been made in connection with the robbery of bank in Mentor.

The robbery occurred at the Huntington Bank on Lakeshore Boulevard at 10:15 a.m., the morning of May 28.

Following the incident, Mentor police said no weapon was displayed and that a white male made off with an undisclosed sum of money.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a silver or gray SUV, last seen heading north on Magnolia Drive.

That suspect has since been identified as 41-year-old Jon Schulz II of Mentor-on-the-Lake.

Schulz was arrested Wednesday and charged with robbery.

