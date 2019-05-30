North Ridgeville Construction Barrels come in orange slush and vanilla, a pleasant change

North Ridgeville Construction Barrels come in orange slush and vanilla, a pleasant change
(Source: Dakota, Michael)
By Michael Dakota | May 30, 2019 at 6:21 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 6:47 PM

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking at construction barrels for three years inspired a North Ridgeville mom and pop ice cream stand to create a dessert tipping her hat to the endless Northeast Ohio construction zones.

“Looking at construction barrels for 3 years, if you can’t beat em’ join em',” Dairy Grove owner Karen Morell told 19 News.

The Construction Barrels are a blend of layers of orange slush and vanilla ice cream.

Want to add some “road rubble” to top off your barrel, a hand full of chocolate candies works well. Is it snowing, a dose of fluffy whipped cream will suffice.

N. Ridgeville is growing and our road is (still) under construction. 🚧 So after staring at construction barrels for so...

Posted by Dairy Grove on Monday, May 27, 2019

They’re “selling really quickly,” said.

Maybe that’s Clevelanders making the best out of a bad situation.

Twenty-five cents from each sale goes to the N. Ridgeville Safetytown.

“We like to give a little back,” Morell said.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.