North Ridgeville Construction Barrels come in orange slush and vanilla, a pleasant change

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking at construction barrels for three years inspired a North Ridgeville mom and pop ice cream stand to create a dessert tipping her hat to the endless Northeast Ohio construction zones.
“Looking at construction barrels for 3 years, if you can’t beat em’ join em',” Dairy Grove owner Karen Morell told 19 News.
The Construction Barrels are a blend of layers of orange slush and vanilla ice cream.
Want to add some “road rubble” to top off your barrel, a hand full of chocolate candies works well. Is it snowing, a dose of fluffy whipped cream will suffice.
They’re “selling really quickly,” said.
Maybe that’s Clevelanders making the best out of a bad situation.
Twenty-five cents from each sale goes to the N. Ridgeville Safetytown.
“We like to give a little back,” Morell said.
