Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT for rain and storms today that could cause more flooding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure will track from Illinois this morning into central Ohio later this afternoon. This system will trigger more showers and storms. At this time, I have the best risk of rain late morning through early afternoon across our area. I’m that concerned about severe weather as the instability as gone down. Pockets of heavier rain could cause more flooding in spots. The heavy rain threat will be over by 5:00 p.m. I have a few showers and storms in play south of Cleveland tonight. Everybody dries out tomorrow with a pleasant Friday in the forecast.