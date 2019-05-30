Olmsted Falls’ adaptive lacrosse program targets children with special needs

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Lacrosse season wrapped for the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs a couple of weeks ago for both the boys’ and girls’ teams, and while neither ended up with a trophy, both ended up scoring big in more ways than one.
They scored big by including athletes with special needs in their practices.
Once a week on Fridays, the Bulldogs would work with their newest teammates as part of their inaugural adaptive sports program. They capped off the season by recognizing the kids’ efforts with pregame introductions prior to their final home game against Canfield.
That’s how the Bulldogs became more than a lacrosse team. They became an inspiration to a new group of special friends who turned out to be even more inspirational themselves.
