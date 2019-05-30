Parma’s pit bull ban will remain in effect

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Board of Elections officials have finished the re-count of Issue 10, Parma’s pit bull ban, and said the ban will remain in effect.
On May 7, residents voted on whether or not to repeal the ban, which has been in place for over 30 years.
Since Issue 10 was only decided by 21 votes, elections officials did an automatic re-count.
The re-counting began on May 29 and ended on May 30.
According to elections officials, there were a total of 12,013 ballots cast for Issue 10.
Advocates of repealing the ban, including Jeff Theman, said they are not giving up.
“We’ve already made council aware that the next dog they target and issue a citation under the pit bull ban, we’re going to take legal action,” Theman said.
However, advocates for upholding the ban point to attacks by pit bulls as a reason to keep current law in place, which has existed for more than thirty years.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.