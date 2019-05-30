Piper’s Legacy calling all ‘kid ninjas’ to Rock the Challenge for raise funds for pediatric cancer research

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The legacy of a 6-year-old girl who bravely fought the cancer that took her life lives on through her family’s efforts to raise funding to find a cure.
Piper Samuels was diagnosed with metastatic Ewing sarcoma, a form of bone and soft tissue cancer, that reportedly affects about 200 children each year in the United States.
According to Samuels’ family, “fought bravely and fiercely, always with dignity, grace, and her remarkable smile,” from her diagnosis in August 2016 until her passing just one year later on August 13, 2017.
The Samuels family decided to carry on her fight by creating Piper’s Legacy in partnership with the 1 Million 4 Anna Foundation to promote awareness and raise funding to fight Ewing sarcoma in her honor.
According to the organization’s website, Piper’s Legacy raised $50,000 in 2017 and $70,000 in 2018 to fund research for Ewing sarcoma at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
The website also states the goal for Piper’s Legacy is to contribute another $50,000 each year until the disease is eradicated.
If you want to help raise funding, Piper’s Legacy is calling all “Kid Ninjas” to Rock the Challenge, an obstacle course at the Avon Lake United Church of Christ from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday.
The second annual event will provide activities for kids of all ages, including:
- a mini junior obstacle course
- face painting
- a DJ
- dancing
- crafts
- and much more!
Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.
If you are unable to attend the event, donations can also be sent through the Piper’s Legacy website.
