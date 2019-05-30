Police need help locating Cuyahoga Falls man with dementia

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for your help in locating a missing elderly man.
According to police, 80-year-old Edward Leon Collins walked away from his Parkview Drive residence around 10:40 a.m. and did not return.
Collins is 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 169 lbs., and has gray hair and blue eyes; he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.
Mr. Collins is considered endangered he has Dementia and is Diabetic.
Please call the police if you see him.
