Red Cross volunteers from NE Ohio deploying to Dayton for relief operation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-person volunteer crew from Northeast Ohio is deploying just after noon Thursday for a relief mission to Dayton.
The volunteers will be taking an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to Dayton, with a mission to deliver food, water, and emergency supplies to residents impacted by the tornadoes that struck the area Monday night.
They will join a growing Red Cross workforce in the area, which includes six other volunteers from NE Ohio already involved in the disaster relief operation.
