Red Cross volunteers from NE Ohio deploying to Dayton for relief operation
If you are interested in volunteering, you can get started at RedCross.org. (Source: WDAM)
By Amber Cole | May 30, 2019 at 9:21 AM EDT - Updated May 30 at 9:22 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-person volunteer crew from Northeast Ohio is deploying just after noon Thursday for a relief mission to Dayton.

The volunteers will be taking an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to Dayton, with a mission to deliver food, water, and emergency supplies to residents impacted by the tornadoes that struck the area Monday night.

They will join a growing Red Cross workforce in the area, which includes six other volunteers from NE Ohio already involved in the disaster relief operation.

