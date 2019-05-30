Summit County residents alarmed over potential dangers posed by Nexus Pipeline

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a years-long fight that included protests and lawsuits, but in the end, the city of Green settled with the owners of the Nexus Pipeline for $7.5 million; plus, the transfer of 20 acres of property to the city.
Now, the Nexus Pipeline travels through the suburb.
The high pressure gas line begins east of Canton, and travels through 10 Ohio counties and into Michigan.
Eventually it winds its way to Ontario, Canada.
The pipeline travels near the Greensburg Park in the city, and families were greeted this spring -- as they showed up for baseball practice and games -- with a sign that told them to be vigilant.
The sign is a reminder of the fight the city undertook to keep the pipeline out, but Mayor Gerard Neugebauer felt that the pipeline was inevitable. That’s why he negotiated what he felt then, and still feels now, was the best deal possible for Green.
Most of the people 19 News approached on a recent night at the park felt that the high pressure gas line was safe, but the sign was a stark reminder that dangerous conditions could arise.
“They say if you see bubbling or hear anything to call and evacuate. How could you not be worried about it,” city resident Rachel Taylor said.
