Suspected drug dealer charged with involuntary manslaughter for Green man’s fatal overdose

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County man is facing charges for allegedly selling drugs that resulted in a man’s death.
Police and paramedics first responded to a 911 call in Green for a reported drug overdose on April 16. A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent overdose.
Investigators later determined that the man’s death was caused by an overdose of carfentanil, believed to have been purchased from 25-year-old Ellis Wilson.
The victim thought he was purchasing heroin from Wilson. It was actually the lethal drug carfentanil, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement conducted a search of Wilson’s Akron residence and recovered paraphernalia used to sell drugs and carfentanil in his possession.
Wilson was arrested on May 23 and charged with involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs. Additional charges could be presented depending on the continuing investigation.
