U.S. Marshals arrest 19-year-old Akron double homicide suspect 3 years after shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man suspected to be involved in a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a mother and son in Akron three years ago was arrested by The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Thursday.
The U.S. Marshals said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Jayshaun Holley for his involvement in the 2016 homicide.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Holley and two other males allegedly entered an Akron residence near the 1200 block of Hartford Avenue and shot and killed Sonia Freeman and her son, Christopher Lane-Freeman on May 1, 2016.
Sonia was shot once, but Chris suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the U.S. Marshals.
The U.S. Marshals said members of the fugitive task force teamed up with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to arrest Holley at a residence near the 900 block of Delia Avenue in Akron on Thursday afternoon.
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot gave the following statement regarding the arrest:
“Law enforcement worked together to ensure the identification and apprehension of this homicide suspect. Because of their efforts and the efforts of our task force, the family of Sonia and Chris Freeman have a chance to get the justice they deserve.”
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at: 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword WANTED and the tip to TIP411 (847411).
Tipsters may remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.