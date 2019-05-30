US measles count nears 1,000, surpassing 25-year-old record

ATLANTA (AP/Gray News) — This year’s U.S. measles epidemic just surpassed a 25-year-old record, and experts say it’s not clear when the wave of illnesses will stop.
U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 971 cases so far this year.
“This is the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1994 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Health officials reported 963 measles illnesses in 1994
It's been 27 years since the nation saw this many measles cases — 2,237 cases were reported in 1992.
Measles was once common in the U.S. but gradually became rare after vaccination campaigns that started in the 1960s.
The vast majority of this year’s cases have been in New York City. But illnesses have been reported in at least 26 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, and Washington.
