Video shows Cuyahoga County Jail officers hitting, using pepper foam on restrained female inmate
Female inmate restrained and assaulted (Source: Cuyahoga County)
By Chris Anderson | May 30, 2019 at 1:37 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 2:11 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials have released surveillance video that shows now-indicted corrections officers spraying pepper foam on an inmate while she is restrained in a chair.

Guard Idris-Farid Clark is accused or using pepper foam on the female in July 2018, while guard Robert Marsh is charged with unlawfully restraining her. Marsh also allegedly struck the inmate.

The incident was caught on the two angles of jail’s surveillance cameras.

**WARNING: The video may be difficult to watch**

The men are two of five corrections officers who were indicted following a lengthy investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Both Clark and Marsh have pretrial hearings scheduled on June 10 for charges that include assault, interfering with civil rights, and unlawful restraint. They are currently out on bond.

