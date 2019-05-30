Wadsworth police searching for credit card theft suspects

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Wadsworth are asking the public to help identify four suspects wanted for a string of thefts.
Two male and two female suspects are linked to smash-and-grab thefts in Wadsworth, Copley, Brunswick, Brook Park and Parma over the past five months.
According to police, they have smashed out car windows to steal purses and credit cards, and then used the stolen credit cards to make large electronics purchases at various department stores.
The vehicles involved include a newer-model gray Ford sedan with tinted windows and chrome trim and a white Buick LaCrosse, believed to be 2010-16 model.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Chafin #7 at 330-334-1511 or via email.
