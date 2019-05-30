88-year-old woman viciously attacked and robbed in Maple Heights; residents voice concern

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in Maple Heights are hoping police can track down a heartless attacker who put an 88-year-old woman in the hospital for more than a week.
Regular customers at Drug Mart on Turney Road were relieved to hear the store’s surveillance cameras captured clear images of the attacker.
The store manager told 19 News the victim was attacked in broad daylight near a bus stop across the street.
It was Bedford Police who put out a Facebook post about the attack showing images of the suspect.
When we tried to get more information about the attack from Maple Heights Police, they wouldn’t give us any.
Bedford’s post even said, "let’s help Maple Hts PD get this guy.”
The store manager said he’s seen the victim twice since she was attacked. She has multiple facial fractures, broken teeth, and hearing loss. She told him the suspect also stole her wallet.
If you think you recognize the man, call police immediately. Maple Heights Police say they will have more information on this case Thursday.
