Bizarre slow-speed chase leads to dramatic arrest in Solon

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s rare to see a police chase that travels at a speed under 20 miles per hour.
The driver apparently was in no hurry to get away, and he didn’t stop until he turned into his own driveway. He was scheduled in court to answer for his strange behavior.
Andre Frizzell is far from the only person in traffic trouble with the law. Today, at Bedford Municipal Court, more than 90 people where scheduled to resolve their moving violations. Frizzell was not among them.
“I stopped you because your plates are expired. They expired since 2018,” a Solon police officer told Frizzell.
Once the officer checked his driver’s license, he found that it was under suspension. He called for backup and they took almost 15 minutes trying to reason with the 39-year-old suspect.
Instead of complying, Frizzell drove away, stopping at stop signs, using his turn signal, doing a mere 15 mph all the way to his home in Bedford Heights.
When he finally stopped, he wouldn’t get out of the car, so the officer sprayed pepper spray to force him out.
When that didn’t work, the officer smashed the driver side window to gain entry. Frizzell shifted to the passenger side of his car and that’s when police pulled him out after repeatedly warning him.
As I mentioned, Frizzell was a no-show for his court appearance today. We were told he wasn’t there because he’s undergoing a mental health evaluation.
He’s been rescheduled for a preliminary hearing June 19 at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.