Citywide Twinsburg parking restriction creates confusion during graduation party season

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - No parking, ever?
It’s graduation party season and residents in Twinsburg are confused about where and when they can park cars-for fear of ticketing.
It all stems from a Facebook post from Twinsburg Police Chief, Chris Noga.
A social media post by Noga is causing some confusion and leaving some residents scratching their heads about where they can park their cars.
The post details how residents must get permission to park on residential streets, and are limited to twice a month.
It’s true, says city Law Director, David Maistros. But only for overnight parking.
We spotted plenty of no parking signs, mostly on the hydrant side of the street. But none with specific hours.
Maistros said police can ticket but will often try to resolve the situation before issuing a citation. He didn’t give a specific number of parking tickets Issued but said it’s been very limited.
Maistros says It's a matter of safety.
With so many cul de sacs in the community, the fire chief tells me parked cars can make it difficult for emergency vehicles to get in and get out.
On streets like Anthony Lane, you can see why it’s not safe to park on the street, during the day or night.
