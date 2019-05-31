Cleveland Heights police arrest 7 students after fight breaks out at high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights Police Department said officers made several arrests after a fight broke out at Cleveland Heights High School on Friday afternoon.
Police said officers responded to a report of an assault at the high school on Cedar Road.
When officers arrived, they found several people fighting and numerous others congregating on the school grounds, according to the report.
Heights High School gave the following statement regarding the altercation:
"There was a fight earlier today just outside of the Heights High School building, on campus. Our school and district leadership worked with local authorities to handle the situation. The school did not go on lockdown, and reportedly no weapons were seen.
It was approximately 5 students who were involved in the fight. No students were injured to my knowledge, but one girl complained of trouble breathing afterward and was treated."
However, police confirmed there were six juveniles and one adult fighting that were taken into custody for aggravated riot.
Police said one juvenile was taken into custody for failure to disperse.
According to police, one other juvenile was released to a parent on scene and will be charged through juvenile court.
The Cleveland Heights Fire Department also responded to the scene, treated and released the girl who was having difficulty breathing.
According to Chief of Police Annette Mecklenburg, one officer sustained a minor injury to her arm while affecting an arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.
Friday was the last day of school for campus.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.