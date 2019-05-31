Cleveland woman says her dog and its ten puppies were stolen from home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A quick trip to the store turned out to be devastating for one Cleveland woman.
In tears, on the porch of her Grand Division Avenue home, Bilqis Hines said, “I need my dog. I miss my dog.”
Hines will not stop until she finds her best friend Girl-Lee, along with Girl-Lee’s ten puppies born earlier this month.
“I had a feeling something wasn’t right because she would’ve been at the door waiting to go to the bathroom,” said Hines. When she came home from the store, she looked in the basement and Girl-Lee and her ten pups were gone.
“I had police go to my home and check around and check my windows to see if anyone had broken in and they said they didn’t notice anything suspicious. She’s 90 pounds. There’s no way that no one saw her in the daytime being taken out of my house with ten puppies,” said Hines.
Hines is asking whoever did this, to do the right thing.
While crying, she said, “Please return my dog and her puppies.”
