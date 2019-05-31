Cuyahoga County Council fed up with Budish administration communication delays; time limit set to get answers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is growing concern over the lack of transparency at the top of county government.
It has grown to such a point that Cuyahoga County Council this week passed legislation aimed at stopping delays in the release of information by the Armond Budish administration.
It is the latest in a long line of issues regarding an administration that is viewed as operating in a vacuum.
19 News has been waiting eight weeks to access a simple county file. That’s not the only concern about transparency in the Budish administration.
There’s the firing of a nursing supervisor because he didn’t tow the party line as instructed at a committee meeting. His testimony exposed staffing shortages that he said contributed to inmate deaths.
Then the dogged refusal of the county to admit that a video of a guard pepper spraying a restrained female inmate even existed. (they only releasing it after a local news organization had lawyers intervene.)
Even communication with county council and the inspector general, both charged with oversight of the Budish administration, is strained. Council unanimously backed Councilwoman Nan Bakers bill that demands answers in writing within 30 days.
"I think it’s more of a power struggle of defining jobs, and I think this legislation really does drive home what the authority is for county council when we want answers.' Baker told 19 News. She is the author of legislation specifically targeting what she calls late reporting, delayed answers or just outright ignoring of requests.
