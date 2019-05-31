2 dead, one injured in violent crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were killed, and another was hurt after an overnight crash in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
Cleveland Police were called to the intersection of East 131 Street and Bartlett Avenue around 11:30 pm Thursday night.
The car hit through a pole cutting the car in half. Some of the wreckage continued to crash into the former Cleveland Fire Department Station 36 building.
Cleveland Fire extricated two people from the car. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third person was transported to University Hospital in unknown condition.
Cleveland Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.