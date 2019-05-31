FBI searching for ‘elderly’ Cleveland bank robbery suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of the FBI is searching for an elderly man who robbed the Ohio Savings Bank at 1866 W. 25th on Friday.
The FBI said the 6′ tall suspect with a scruffy beard was wearing a blue suit coat, a blue and white Cleveland Indians hat and glasses.
According to the FBI, no gun was displayed, however, his hand was kept inside his jacket.
The suspect was last seen heading northbound on W. 25th, according to the report.
Anyone that knows this man’s identity is urged to contact the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Cleveland Division of Police or Crime Stoppers.
Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.
