Free Produce Day held by Salvation Army

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Salvation Army in Miles Park sent local residents home with boxes full of fresh fruits and vegetables.
The Salvation Army asked anyone in need, who would like to receive food to bring a form of ID and proof of residency, however Lt. Shean Bolton said they will serve everyone.
The Army worked with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to hold a free produce give-away on Friday, May 31.
It was the first give away of the season.
They plan to do one every month until October.
• June 14th, 2019, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• July 20th, 2019, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• August 30th, 2019, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• September 27th, 2019, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• October 25th, 2019, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
