Here’s how Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi lied his way into becoming a Cleveland Brown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi had quite the journey to the NFL.
According to the Cleveland Browns, the rookie got an opportunity with the team after attending a workout in Miami, FL.
The only problem is he lied in order to get there.
Sheehy-Guiseppi learned about the NFL workout from a ‘friend of a friend.’
Select players would get the opportunity to workout in front of NFL scouts for the slim chance at a life-long dream.
Sheehy-Guiseppi was not invited, but that didn’t stop him from showing up.
“Just give me the address and I’ll talk to them myself," he told his peer.
Upon his arrival the Browns staff questioned him, his response was that he knew Alonzo.
Alonzo as in Alonzo Highsmith, the Vice President of player personnel for the Cleveland Browns.
The same Alonzo he researched ahead of time for background information on - because he had no idea who he was.
The imaginary nod was apparently enough for the Brownies to give him a shot, he worked out in front of the scouts and ran a blazing 4.38 in the 40 yard dash.
If he didn’t have their attention before, he had it now, the rest was history.
A few days later the Browns called him up and asked him to come to Berea and he’s been in Northeast Ohio ever since.
The NFL rookie didn’t play high school football, but has tried his hand at nearly every level since.
The first JUCO he tried out for he got cut; he was able to stick around at Phoenix College after convincing the coaches he could return kicks.
Sheehy-Guiseppi was a novice but a a natural, earning All-American honors in the NJCAA as a return specialist.
He has spent the last two years working out in hopes of making an NFL roster and he’s off to a good start after signing as a free agent with the Browns on April 5.
Freddie Kitchens wasn’t familiar with his story but he mentioned that he was doing a ‘great job’ on the field.
With such a talented group of receivers it’ll be tough for Sheehy-Guiseppi to make the 53-man roster.
But you can bet he’ll give it his all, I mean what does he have to lose...he wasn’t supposed to be here.
