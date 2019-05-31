Lifebanc supporters go ‘Over the Edge’ in downtown Cleveland to raise funds for life-saving cause

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fifty people rappelled down a building Friday in downtown Cleveland, and it was all in the name of a good cause.
The “Over the Edge” stunt raised money and awareness for Lifebanc, which supports organ and tissue donors and their families.
Just one donor can save up to eight lives and help heal fifty more.
Heather Mukesa was the first to make it down the Oswald Center Building Friday morning.
“I think the scariest part was walking out to the edge, and the best part was putting your feet on the ground,” she said. "The amount of fear is nothing compared to what the people waiting for a transplant or even people’s families have to go through in donating their loved ones organs in terms of the waiting and the loss of their loved one.”
Josie Brown rappelled down in honor of her mom. She died in December from a brain aneurism. But, out of the tragedy came some hope. They found out her mom was the perfect match for her boyfriend, Michael, who doctors said only had months to live if a donor wasn’t found.
“It was something good coming out of something really bad so we really cherish that,” said Brown.
Michael described what it was like waiting for a donor every day: “I was just trying to just keep dealing with it. You know, that’s life...Just the thought of living with [Josie] for the rest of my life just keep pushing through.”
"The dollars go to help our bereavement families getting more people registered and also just to raise awareness. And community education,” Lifebanc’s CEO, Gordon Bowen, said,
To sign up to become a donor click here, and to contribute to Lifebanc click here.
