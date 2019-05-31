Man fatally shot while driving on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s East Side Thursday night.
Cleveland police were called to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of E. 74th Street around 9:50 p.m.
Police said they received multiple related calls reporting a male slumped at the wheel of a silver Porsche Cyaenne crashed into the porch of the home.
Responding officers noted several bullet holes in the vehicle and found the driver, a 28-year-old black male, suffering a gunshot wound.
We’re told officers rendered first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was transported from the scene and later pronounced dead at University Hospital.
Witnesses reportedly told police the victim was driving on Korman Avenue when an unknown assailant opened fire from inside a maroon vehicle.
The victim was shot while driving on E. 74th Street and continued driving before striking a parked vehicle and crashing into the porch of the home.
No suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.
Anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers.
