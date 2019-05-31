Multiple USPS workers report suspicious activity while delivering mail in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department is investigating multiple reports from United State Postal Service employees encountering suspicious activity while on their routes.
Investigators from Canton police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspectors’ office to investigate the incidents that are occurring as the workers are delivering mail.
The Postal Inspector has not provided any additional details regarding the reports at this time.
