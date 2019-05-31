Ohio troopers sniff out pounds of marijuana during routine traffic stop; suspected dealer hit with felony drug possession

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers uncovered nearly $20,000 worth of marijuana following a routine traffic stop last week.
After midnight on May 21, troopers pulled over a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu for a headlight violation on Interstate 75.
While speaking with the driver and passenger,, troopers detected an odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Authorities then discovered and seized more than three pounds of marijuana worth $18,000.
A probable cause search revealed the contraband.
The driver, Brandon Harris, 25, of Findlay, was taken to Wood County Jail, and was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both third-degree felonies.
If convicted, he could face up to six years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.
