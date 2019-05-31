One killed, two cars crash into house in shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

Police activity in the 1000 block of East 74th, Thursday evening, May 30, 2019. Two cars into a house following a shooting. (Source: Dakota, Michael)
May 31, 2019 at 1:29 AM EDT - Updated May 31 at 1:29 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side Thursday night.

Cleveland Police were called to the 1000 block of East 74th Street after two cars crashed into a house just before 11 pm.

19 News crews on scene spotted bullet casings on the ground in the area.

According to police, one male with a gunshot wound was transported to University Hospital where he later died. At this time, they are not releasing any more details about the victim.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

