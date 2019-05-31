Patients to PA hospital may have been exposed to measles, health officials warn

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WOIO) - Pennsylvania’s Department of Health says residents who visited a Crawford County hospital on May 28 may have been exposed to measles.
A health alert has been issued to anyone who entered the Meadville Medical Center emergency room between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
“A patient who visited the medical center that morning has a confirmed case of measles, which can be highly contagious,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Meadville Medical Center is in the process of notifying patients who may have been in that area of the building; however, if you have been properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal."
The highly contagious disease can spread through coughing, sneezing, or other contact with the mucus or saliva of an infected person. Symptoms include a rash, high fever, cough, and red eyes.
Toddlers who are too young to receive immunizations and individuals who refuse vaccinations are at the highest risk for exposure.
Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles should contact their health department immediately.
