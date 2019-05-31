Regal Movies announce $1 shows all summer for the kids

By Michael Dakota | May 30, 2019 at 9:14 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 9:14 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Regal Movie Theaters have announced The Regal Summer Movie Express that will feature $1 kid movies every Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. for much of the summer.

According to Regal Movies participating theaters include:

Summer movies will include Shrek, Despicable Me, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train your Dragon, and many more.

