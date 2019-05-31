Regal Movies announce $1 shows all summer for the kids

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Regal Movie Theaters have announced The Regal Summer Movie Express that will feature $1 kid movies every Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. for much of the summer.
According to Regal Movies participating theaters include:
- Regal Willouby Commons, 36655 Euclid Ave., Willoughby
- Regal Cobblestone Square, 5500 Cobblestone Road, Elyria
- Regal Hudson Cinema, 5339 Darrow Road, Hudson
- Regal Medina, 200 West Reagan Pkwy., Medina
- Regal Independence, 1200 Independence Ave., Akron
Summer movies will include Shrek, Despicable Me, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train your Dragon, and many more.
