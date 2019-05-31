Suspects on the loose after man is shot and killed behind the wheel in Cleveland

By Randy Buffington | May 31, 2019 at 5:18 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 5:18 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police need help leading to the arrest of suspect(s) behind the death of a 28-year-old man.

Officers responded to a home on the 1000 block of East 74th Street in Cleveland after a vehicle slammed into the front porch.

Here is the damage to the home on East 74th Street. (Source: Neyka Jones)

According to police, upon arrival they saw that the silver Porsche Cyaenne had been riddled with several bullet holes and the male driver had been shot.

The 28-year-old victim was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced deceased.

The homeowners with the damaged porch are also asking for help with repairs on their GoFundMe page.

