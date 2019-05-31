Suspects on the loose after man is shot and killed behind the wheel in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police need help leading to the arrest of suspect(s) behind the death of a 28-year-old man.
Officers responded to a home on the 1000 block of East 74th Street in Cleveland after a vehicle slammed into the front porch.
According to police, upon arrival they saw that the silver Porsche Cyaenne had been riddled with several bullet holes and the male driver had been shot.
The 28-year-old victim was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced deceased.
The homeowners with the damaged porch are also asking for help with repairs on their GoFundMe page.
