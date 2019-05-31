Trail of carnage: Lorain serial killer charged with murdering Cleveland women

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Samuel Little, one of America’s most vicious serial killers, is facing new murder charges that date back 30 years.
On Friday, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced that a grand jury had returned an indictment against Little, 78, for murdering two Cleveland women in 1984 and 1991.
Little, who grew up in Lorain, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder and six counts of kidnapping, according to a press release issued by O’Malley’s office.
Little has confessed to killing 93 women across the country, and more than half of which have been confirmed. His killing spree spans 35 years, and extends to a dozen states.
“There are no words to describe the pure evil that exists within Samuel Little,” O’Malley said in a prepared statement. “His heinous disregard for human life is incomprehensible.”
Last October, the prosecutor’s office was informed by a member of the FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (ViCAP) of an ongoing investigation involving Little.
Little was serving a life sentence in California State Prison after he was convicted in 2013 for three murders.
In 2018, Little was extradited to Texas, pleaded guilty to a fourth murder, and received another life sentence.
While incarcerated in Texas State Prison, Little admitted to numerous other murders that included five Ohio women, three of which lived in the Cleveland area.
One night between May and June 1984, Little walked into a Cleveland bar located near E. 105th Street and Euclid Avenue.
While there, he met a 21-year-old woman named Mary Jo Peyton. After leaving the bar together, Little drove her to what appeared to be an abandoned factory.
He killed her by strangling her with his hands. He dragged her out of the car and threw her to the bottom of a basement stairwell. On July 3, 1984, two employees of a nearby business discovered the victim’s body.
On or about Aug. 24, 1991, Little was driving around Cleveland near E. 55th Street and Central Avenue when he met a 32-year-old woman named Rose Evans. Little offered her a ride, and took her to a vacant lot near E. 39th Street and strangled her.
He concealed the body by covering her with two tires in the vacant lot. On the morning of Aug. 24, 1991, a bystander walking by discovered the victim’s body.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.