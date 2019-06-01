Ashland University offering free tuition to education majors

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashland University is providing free tuition for student majoring in teacher education.
The private university created an “Eagle Opportunity” program that will provide these benefits as early as the fall semester of 2019.
In order to be eligible, you must meet these qualifications:
- Must be an Ohio resident
- Must be eligible for a Pell Grant
- Must register as a full-time student at Ashland University
- Must have filed their FAFSA
- Must be part of a household with an annual income less than $50,000
“This historic step in Ashland University’s focus on access and affordability is being made possible by an anonymous gift from an AU donor,” said Ashland University President, Dr. Carlos Campo.
The tuition coverage program joins a number of steps taken by Ashland University to ensure greater access to an affordable and excellent education.
More information about the “Eagle Opportunity” program is available at: ashland.edu/eop.
